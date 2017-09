In Dagsboro police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a burglary suspect. According to State Police, a female suspect broke into a residence on the 28000 block of Race Car Drive around 10 AM on Monday. After gaining entry, she stole electronics and personal items from the home. The suspect is a white female with dark hair and a shoulder tattoo. Police are asking for people to help identify the woman, and have released a photo of the culprit.