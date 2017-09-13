Police: Suspect held after pregnant teacher found dead

Police in Maryland say a pregnant teacher who was missing for more than a week has been found dead.

Montgomery County Police said on Twitter Wednesday afternoon that 31-year-old Laura Wallen’s body had been found. The department said a suspect, who was not identified, was arrested in the slaying. They did not give additional details about the case.

Wallen was a teacher at a high school in neighboring Howard County. She was last heard from on Sept. 4, when, police say, she sent a text to her family. Authorities say she didn’t show up for the first day of school on Sept. 5.

Her parents and boyfriend offered a $25,000 reward for information on her whereabouts on Monday.

Police Chief Thomas Manger will hold a news conference late Wednesday.