POLICE TRAGEDY Manhunt underway for suspect in trooper's death

Police are searching for a suspect after a Pennsylvania state trooper was shot and killed on Friday.

The state trooper was at a home during the shooting because of a report of a protection-from-abuse violation.

State police posted on Facebook that officials are were looking for 32-year-old Jason Robison in connection with the shooting. The post mentioned that suspect is to be “considered armed and dangerous.”

The incident took place Friday evening in Juniata Township.

State police say trooper Landon Weaver was killed around 6:30 p.m.

Weaver enlisted in the Pennsylvania State Police in December 2015 and was assigned to the Patrol Unit in Troop G in Huntingdon. He’s the 97th member of the Pennsylvania State Police to be killed in the line of duty.

The remote area around where the shooting occurred has been closed off while police officers on foot, in cars and in a helicopter search for the trooper’s killer.

No further information was immediately available.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.