Police: Wounded homeowner who killed home invasion suspect 'acted accordingly'

The Frankford homeowner who shot and killed a suspect in what police are calling “a failed attempted home invasion robbery” was apparently “acting accordingly while defending his life and property.” That’s according to their preliminary information.

That father of four fought back against two home invasion suspects, late Monday night, and investigators said the family may have been targeted.

Police say the family returned to the 1900 block of Pratt Street just before 11pm.

A short time after arriving home, there was a knock on the door and the father answered it. That’s when two men forced their way in at gunpoint. The homeowner was also armed and a physical altercation ensued.

Investigators say there were 11 shots fired between the homeowner and the suspects. One of the suspects was shot in his head and killed. The second suspect fled the scene.

Shell casings were found both inside the house and on the front porch. Two windows were shot out.

