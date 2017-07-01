Polish leader says other nations envy Trump visit to Warsaw

Poland’s leading politician says other European nations are envious that U.S. President Donald Trump is planning to visit Warsaw before a summit in Germany with other world leaders.

Ruling Law and Justice party leader Jaroslaw Kaczynski singled out Britain as being resentful over Trump’s trip next week, alleging U.K. officials were “attacking” Warsaw for arranging the visit.

Kaczynski didn’t elaborate. British Prime Minister Theresa May invited Trump for an official state visit right after his inauguration, but a date has not been scheduled.

Kaczynski’s remarks at a ruling party congress recalled past divisions between ex-communist members of the European Union and the western nations with longer standing in the EU.

Kaczynski reiterated Saturday that Poland is refusing to go along with an EU plan to relocate migrants from Italy and Greece.