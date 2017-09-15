Polish PM tries to counter critics on justice system changes

Poland’s prime minister is meeting with people who say they feel wronged by the justice system as the government tries to counter criticism that its reorganization of the judiciary violates the rule of law.

Beata Szydlo said Friday her government is determined to change a system it calls inefficient and not always fair.

Szydlo and Justice Minister Zbigniew Ziobro are meeting with some 20 people to hear their stories.

European Union leaders say the new legislation submits judges to politicians’ control in violation of EU rules, and they warn of sanctions.