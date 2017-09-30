A number of politicians and celebrities took to social media Saturday to criticize President Trump’s tweets slamming San Juan Mayor Carmen Yulin Cruz, who had denounced the president’s efforts to get supplies, electricity and other relief to the island following Hurricane Maria.

“Such poor leadership ability by the Mayor of San Juan, and others in Puerto Rico, who are not able to get their workers to help,” Trump said in a series of tweets a day after the capital city’s mayor appealed for help “to save us from dying.”

TRUMP PRAISES PUERTO RICO AID, MAYOR SAYS IT’S ‘KILLING US’

Cruz accused the Trump administration of “killing us with the inefficiency” after Hurricane Maria. Cruz implored the president, who is set to visit the U.S. territory on Tuesday to “make sure somebody is in charge that is up to the task of saving lives.”

TRUMP FIRES BACK AT PUERTO RICO MAYOR, ACCUSES HER OF ‘POOR LEADERSHIP’

Politicians and celebrities were quick to react to Saturday’s Twitter storm.

“Hamilton” creator, Lin-Manuel Miranda tweeted a number of times criticizing the president and said he was going “straight to hell.”

Cruz tweeted pictures of people helping one another in Puerto Rico with a caption stating: “The goal is one: saving lives. This is the time to show our “true colors.” We cannot be distracted by anything else.”

Comedian Chelsea Handler tweeted: Remember when George Bush “hated” black people after Katrina? Seems like someone hates Puerto Ricans. These people are begging for help.

“Sons of Anarchy” actor Ron Perlman tweeted a picture of Trump with a caption stating: “I call this my ‘Noriega’ look.” Manuel Noriega was a former dictator of Panama who was overthrown by the U.S.

Lady Gaga tweeted to Trump: “I think it’s clear where the ‘poor leadership’ lies.”

Actress Amber Tamblyn said to remember Trump’s “actions” today when the next presidential election is held.Senator Chris Murphy D-Conn. retweeted one of Trump’s tweets and wrote: “don’t ever let this become normalized.”

Senator Ed Markey D-Mass. tweeted that the president should apologize when he visits Puerto Rico next week.

White House press secretary Sarah Sanders tweeted a number of times that the U.S. military and first responders were saving lives in Puerto Rico but “that is often a story that doesn’t get told.”

House Rep. Donald McEachin D-Va. said Trump’s tweets were “disappointing and unhelpful.”

House Rep. Don Beyer D-Va. said Trump “focused on aid efforts in TX & FL but ignored Puerto Rico.”

Sen. Patrick Leahy D-Vt. tweeted an article from The Washington Post about the White House’s response efforts to Puerto Rico following Hurricane Maria.

Dan Scavino Jr., the White House Director of Social Media and Assistant to the president, said Cruz was putting on a show and had criticized Trump before he was president.

House Rep. Ted Lieu D-Calif. tweeted: “You can believe the words of the 3-star general & San Juan Mayor in Puerto Rico, or you can believe @realDonaldTrump who is playing golf.”

“Star Trek” actor George Takei said it was ironic Trump was tweeting about the mayor of San Juan while golfing.

House Rep. Ruben Kihuen D-Nev. criticized Trump for his tweets and urged him to help out the Puerto Rico.

Sen. Cortez Masto D-Nev. called Trump’s tweets against Cruz “atrocious.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.