Poll: Are Any Ravens Fans Rooting For Patriots?

The choice of who to root for in Super Bowl LI is obvious for Ravens fans, right!?!
Tom Brady and the New England Patriots face off against Matt Ryan and the Atlanta Falcons tonight in Houston, and we want to know who you’re pulling for.
Reason to root for Falcons: Ummm, duh. The Patriots are one of the of the Ravens’ biggest rivals. They’re maybe not as big of rivals as the Pittsburgh Steelers, but it’s close. Ravens fans likely don’t want to see Brady hoist a fifth Lombardi Trophy and New England fans celebrate yet another championship.
Reason to root for Patriots: Ryan (No. 3 overall) and
So, with that in mind, who are you rooting for?