An independent Philippine poll shows that more than half of Filipinos believe that many people killed in the government’s anti-drug crackdown did not fight back as reported by police.

Social Weather Stations, or SWS, said Wednesday that 54 percent of 1,200 adult Filipinos it surveyed from June 23 to 26 agreed that many of those killed by police in the crackdown did not really put up resistance. The nationwide, face-to-face survey had a margin error of 3 percentage points.

SWS said 25 percent of respondents said they were undecided and the rest disagreed.

President Rodrigo Duterte and police deny allegations of extrajudicial killings by policemen enforcing the crackdown.