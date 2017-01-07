Poll: Who Are You Rooting For In The Playoffs?

Baltimore fans won’t be able to watch the Ravens this weekend, but the NFL has a good slate of playoff games for wild-card weekend.

Here’s the lineup of games:

Saturday

Oakland Raiders at Houston Texans, 4:35 p.m.

Detroit Lions at Seattle Seahawks, 8:15 p.m.

Sunday

Miami Dolphins at Pittsburgh Steelers, 1:05 p.m.

New York Giants at Green Bay Packers, 4:40 p.m.

Plenty of Ravens fans will use the postseason as a chance to take a rooting interest against rivals like the Steelers or the New England Patriots, so let us know who you’d like to see win it all this year by voting in the poll below.