Polygamous leader hit with new felony charge after capture

Polygamous sect leader Lyle Jeffs is being charged with a new felony count after he was captured following nearly a year on the run.

Authorities say Jeffs could face up to 10 years in prison on the new failure to appear charge filed in federal court in Salt Lake City on Wednesday.

He was recaptured in South Dakota last week after pawning two pairs of pliers while apparently living out of his pickup truck.

Jeffs is still facing two felony counts carrying possible 5- and 10-year sentences in a suspected multimillion-dollar food stamp fraud scheme.

He was awaiting trial on those charges when he escaped from home confinement in Salt Lake City on June 18, 2016.

Prosecutors have said Jeffs won’t likely be offered a plea deal like many of the other defendants accused in the scheme.