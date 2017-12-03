Pontiac Silverdome, former home of the Detroit Lions, has failed partial implosion

An iconic sports stadium in the Detroit area was supposed to meet its end on Sunday, but not everything went according to plan.

Officials were supposed to conduct a partial implosion of the Pontiac Silverdome around 8:30 a.m., with a blast originally set to break the metal beams supporting the upper ring of the dome and causing the structure to fall to the ground.

But after some blasts went off and a plume of smoke enveloped the former home of the Detroit Lions, the structure was still standing.

City officials told FOX 2 Detroit the implosion failed, adding that “what was supposed to happen, did not.”

The initial blast was supposed to break the metal beams supporting the upper ring of the dome, a 20-foot steel band that held up the equipment used to inflate the roof, according to FOX 2 Detroit.

The vertical beams surrounding the Silverdome were supposed to be broken when a small charge detonated, causing the steel ring to fall to the ground. That was not the case Sunday, and several beams remained.

City officials told FOX 2 they aren’t sure if they will try again on Sunday to set off the remaining charges.

The demolition of the iconic stadium is expected to involve crews using hydraulic excavators to take care of the rest of the structure in sections.

A total of 1,800 tons of rebar and 1,700 tons of structural steel are expected to be recycled at a city plant and take about a year to complete.

The Silverdome property sits on 127 acres and was last used as home of the Detroit Lions in 2001. The stadium, located about 30 miles north of Detroit, once hosted the Super Bowl, the Pistons, WrestleMania III, the World Cup and Pope John Paul II’s visit.