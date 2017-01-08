19.8 F
Rehoboth Beach, DE
Sunday, January 8, 2017
Pope: help those living on street in cold and indifference

Pope: help those living on street in cold and indifference

By FOX News -
13

  • Pope Francis, framed by icicles hanging from a frozen fountain, delivers his blessing during the Angelus noon prayer he celebrated from the window of his studio overlooking St. Peter’s Square, at the Vatican, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)  (The Associated Press)

  • Pope Francis, framed by icicles hanging from a frozen fountain, delivers his blessing during the Angelus noon prayer he celebrated from the window of his studio overlooking St. Peter's Square, at the Vatican, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)

    Pope Francis, framed by icicles hanging from a frozen fountain, delivers his blessing during the Angelus noon prayer he celebrated from the window of his studio overlooking St. Peter’s Square, at the Vatican, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)  (The Associated Press)

  • Pope Francis delivers his blessing during the Angelus noon prayer he celebrated from the window of his studio overlooking St. Peter's Square, at the Vatican, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)

    Pope Francis delivers his blessing during the Angelus noon prayer he celebrated from the window of his studio overlooking St. Peter’s Square, at the Vatican, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)  (The Associated Press)

VATICAN CITY –  Pope Francis is drawing attention to homeless people suffering from both freezing cold and indifference during Europe’s frigid weather.

In Italy alone, eight deaths were blamed on the cold, including a man who died in the basement of an unused building in Milan, and another on a street flanking Florence’s Arno River. Francis prayed for those who “unfortunately didn’t” survive the cold. He also asked God to “warm our hearts so we’ll help” the homeless.

The Vatican has distributed to some homeless thermal sleeping bags that protect down to minus 20C (minus 4F). Some Vatican vehicles, their doors unlocked, were left at night outside the Vatican City’s high walls, so homeless people could take turns going inside the cars to warm up. Several homeless sleep outside, under Vatican porticoes.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

WGMD Radio
Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube
© © 2017 Resort Broadcasting Company, LLC, All Rights Reserved - Designed and Managed by DATATECH DIGITAL in association with OXLEY EVERYTHING WEB