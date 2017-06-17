Popular mall in Colombia evacuated after explosion

One of the busiest shopping centers in Colombia’s capital is being evacuated after a strong explosion that reportedly injured five people.

Witnesses told local media that Saturday’s blast happened in a second-floor bathroom at Centro Andino in the heart of Bogota’s tourist district.

Authorities have yet to confirm the reports of casualties. Several ambulances and firetrucks are on the scene.

Bogota has seen dramatic improvement in security over the past decade as the country’s long-running conflict has wound down, but the capital remains vulnerable to attacks from the nation’s second largest rebel group. The National Liberation Army in February claimed responsibility for a bombing that killed one police officer and wounded 20 more people.