Tuesday, January 10, 2017
Popular suspension bridge fails in Colombia, killing 7

FOX News
BOGOTA, Colombia –  A suspension bridge popular with tourists in a rural area of central Colombia has failed, killing at least seven people and injuring 14 more.

The bridge near the city of Villavicencio is a major tourist attraction. Authorities say it may have turned upside down Monday due to overload during a busy three-day holiday weekend.

Those injured are being treated at a local hospital. Officials say they fear the death toll could rise because the injuries suffered by people spilled 80 meters (265 feet) into a gorge were severe.

Firefighters at the rescue scene say the dead included five adults and two minors.

