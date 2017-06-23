Porn actress claims Christian school fired her from teaching job because of her sex films

A budding porn “star” who claims to be a former preschool teacher said she was fired from the Christian school where she worked after bosses learned about her X-rated side gig.

Nine Skye — who describes herself on Twitter as an “ex religious preschool teacher turned slutty porn babe” — told Fox affiliate KTLA on Monday that she was terminated because of her work in the porn industry.

“I couldn’t work there because it goes against their statement of faith that it goes against their views of fornication, like sex before marriage and that’s what I’m doing,” Skye told the station. “They say it goes against the paper I signed, saying I wouldn’t do that.”

KTLA declined to share the woman’s direct contact information or disclose the name of the unidentified Christian school in California where Skye claims she had worked.

Skye said her dream job was “having sex,” noting the “easy money” that comes with the job, according to the station.

“For my very first scene, I just did a regular boy on girl scene and I got paid $2500 on the spot,” she told KTLA. “I never had that much money, ever, just handed to me in my life.”

KTLA declined to share the woman’s direct contact information or disclose the name of the unidentified Christian school in California where Skye claims she had worked.

Skye also told the station that the school offered her free housing and a raise if she quit her porn job.

“They were really trying to pull me away from staying in the industry, they just really wanted me out. They offered help and advice, but I don’t really want out of the industry,” she told KTLA.

Click for more from Fox 11