Porsche 917 K expected to sell in excess of $13 million at auction

Chassis 917-024 remained part of Siffert’s estate until the mid-1970s. It was then acquired by a French collector and stored in a warehouse outside of Paris. It was eventually discovered in 2001, still in highly original condition. The car still sported its period Firestone Super Sports GP tire, the original fuel cell, the tiny space-saver spare and a handwritten tag hanging from the key with instructions believed to be from Porsche factory driver Herbert Linge to run the car lean as it was in Le Mans configuration. Since its ‘barn find’, it has returned to Swiss ownership. Chassis 917-024 was then submitted to a ground-up restoration by specialists Graber Sportgarage. Shortly after the work was completed, chassis 917-024 was consigned to the 2017 Gooding Pebble Beach Auctions, where the ex-Le Mans and Gulf liveried machine is estimated to sell for in excess of $13 million.

Article originally on UltimateCarPage.com

Mathieu Heurtault for Gooding & Co.