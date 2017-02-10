Portland State rallies to snap four-game losing streak

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) Deontae North and Zach Gengler scored 14 points apiece and Portland State rallied to beat Idaho State 74-69 on Thursday night, snapping a four-game losing streak.

De’Sean Parsons and Bryce Canda added 12 points each for the Vikings (12-10, 5-6 Big Sky), who were coming off a 130-124 triple-overtime loss to Eastern Washington.

A 3-pointer by Balint Mocsan gave the Bengals (6-18, 3-8) a 54-44 lead with seven minutes remaining but the Vikings went on a 19-3 run to lead 63-57 with under two minutes left. The Bengals got within 70-69 with 10 seconds left after 3-pointers by Brandon Boyd and Ethan Telfair. But Canda made two free throws, and Telfair, after missing a free throw, tried to miss the second but was called for a lane violation. Calaen Robinson added two Vikings free throws for the final score.

Geno Luzcando led Idaho State with 18 points with Telfair adding 15.

