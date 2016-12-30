Sometimes, Mother Nature just conspires against you. Such was the case for Portsmouth FC’s unfortunate social media producer, forced to try and describe a game that just couldn’t be seen.

A dense fog settled in ahead of the Pompey’s match against Yeovil Town, and the ominous weather just foreshadowed the hilarity still to come.

The view from the press box #pompey pic.twitter.com/I63mIImIb1 — Portsmouth FC (@officialpompey) December 30, 2016

The fog lifted briefly but returned with a vengeance by the time the match rolled around. Portsmouth FC’s Twitter did its best to keep followers apprised of the match events, but alas. The trouble started early.

There is going to be a fair bit of guesswork required with identifying players if the fog stays like this (6 mins) #pompey — Portsmouth FC (@officialpompey) December 30, 2016

With little visibility, the tweets fluctuated between exasperated to a resignation at what little control they had over the elements. For everyone else, it just meant comedy.

Someone puts a cross into #Pompey‘s box, someone (I think Burgess) heads clear and someone else then fires over (30 mins) — Portsmouth FC (@officialpompey) December 30, 2016

“ooohhhs” coming from the far corner, so something must have happened (36 mins) #pompey — Portsmouth FC (@officialpompey) December 30, 2016

Yeovil fans appealing for handball – as if they can actually see what’s happening (39 mins) #pompey — Portsmouth FC (@officialpompey) December 30, 2016

By halftime, it was clear the person responsible for the account was just going to have fun with it.

#Pompey have the ball somewhere in the gloom, but the referee blows his whistle, so assuming there’s a foul/offside (50 mins) — Portsmouth FC (@officialpompey) December 30, 2016

Attendance: 6,306 – that includes 2,084 #Pompey fans who have hardly seen anything — Portsmouth FC (@officialpompey) December 30, 2016

Someone must be down injured as everyone is milling about in the centre (65 mins) #pompey — Portsmouth FC (@officialpompey) December 30, 2016

The match probably should have been abandoned, but it wasn’t. Eventually, it ended in a 0-0 draw, but it’s safe to say that anyone following Pompey’s account emerged a winner.

