A water-bombing plane fighting massive forest fires in central Portugal has crashed, local officials told the BBC.

They say the Canadair aircraft went down near Pedrógão Grande. So far there has been no information about casualties.

Over 1,000 firefighters are battling the fires that have ravaged the country and killed at least 64 people and injured more than 130 since Saturday.

Authorities have said they expect the blazes to be under control soon, but soaring temperatures are hampering efforts.