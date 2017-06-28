Portugal seeks culprits for wildfire that killed 64

Accusations are flying in Portugal as authorities try to figure out whether anyone was to blame for the deaths of 64 people in a recent wildfire.

Claims, counter-claims and contradictions have emerged, focusing mainly on the country’s emergency telecommunications network, known by its acronym SIRESP.

Firefighters say the system didn’t work properly during the five days they fought the wildfire that started in central Portugal on June 17.

The company that runs SIRESP says the system “met the challenge,” handling 1.1 million calls over the five days. However, it acknowledged the network was occasionally overloaded, with 8.3 percent of emergency calls on the night of the deaths getting a busy signal.

The government said late Wednesday it has already received five reports into the catastrophe and is awaiting two others.