Indiana Pacers 117 Cleveland Cavaliers 132

The Indiana Pacers’ winning streak ended at 7 following a loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday night.

The Good: The Pacers showed some encouraging signs in the first half. If they played as solid as they did in the first, they certainly could have won this game.

The Bad: The winning streak ends at 7. Still, the Pacers are looking good right now. What’s worse is the fact that Thaddeus Young isn’t expected to play in the next two games for Indiana due to his sprained left wrist.

MVP: Kyrie Irving got the Cavaliers going in the third quarter, but the best player in the world, LeBron James, had his fingerprints all over this one. He nearly triple-doubled with 25 points, 6 rebounds and 9 assists.

LVP: Kevin Seraphin got some extended run tonight but didn’t do much at all.

X-Factor: Kyle Korver went bonkers off the bench for the Cavaliers, making 8 of 9 on three-point attempts. He scored 29 points and single handily out-scored Indiana’s bench.

Paul George Small Forward, Indiana Pacers B+ Put together a good all-around performance, posting 22 points on 9 of 19 shooting, 8 rebounds and 6 assists. Needed more from him for a Pacers win.

Jeff Teague Point Guard, Indiana Pacers A Almost had a double-double at halftime. Finished with 22 points with 3 three-pointers and 14 assists. Had a nice duel with Kyrie Irving. Was probably Indiana’s best player tonight.

Myles Turner Center, Indiana Pacers B- Still isn’t feeling 100%, but looked much better tonight. Scored 16 points and grabbed 7 rebounds in 39 minutes.

C.J. Miles Shooting Guard, Indiana Pacers A He made his first three-point shot and it got him going. He made 6 of 9 from deep and scored a team-high 23 points in his 9th consecutive start as the shooting guard.

Lavoy Allen Power Forward, Indiana Pacers C Got off to an excellent start, but cooled off. Finished with 6 points and 5 rebounds in another start at power forward.

Monta Ellis Shooting Guard, Indiana Pacers B+ He was great on both ends of the floor tonight. Made 1 three-pointer, scored 13 points, and had a team-high plus-minus of +12.

Rodney Stuckey Shooting Guard, Indiana Pacers D+ Shot just 1-5 from the field, but he was attacking the basket trying to get foul calls. Only played 11 minutes.

Al Jefferson Center, Indiana Pacers INC Only played 3 minutes tonight. It was a bad match-up vs Cleveland. In those 3 minutes, though, he scored 5 points.

Glenn Robinson III Shooting Guard, Indiana Pacers C- Didn’t build off of his momentum on Monday, as he scored 2 points in 14 minutes.

Kevin Seraphin Center, Indiana Pacers D- Couldn’t make much of an impact as the backup center. Went 0-3 from the field and grabbed 1 rebound in 12 minutes.

