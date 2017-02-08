117
The Indiana Pacers’ winning streak ended at 7 following a loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday night.
The Good: The Pacers showed some encouraging signs in the first half. If they played as solid as they did in the first, they certainly could have won this game.
The Bad: The winning streak ends at 7. Still, the Pacers are looking good right now. What’s worse is the fact that Thaddeus Young isn’t expected to play in the next two games for Indiana due to his sprained left wrist.
MVP: Kyrie Irving got the Cavaliers going in the third quarter, but the best player in the world, LeBron James, had his fingerprints all over this one. He nearly triple-doubled with 25 points, 6 rebounds and 9 assists.
LVP: Kevin Seraphin got some extended run tonight but didn’t do much at all.
X-Factor: Kyle Korver went bonkers off the bench for the Cavaliers, making 8 of 9 on three-point attempts. He scored 29 points and single handily out-scored Indiana’s bench.
Paul George
Small Forward, Indiana Pacers
B+
Jeff Teague
Point Guard, Indiana Pacers
A
Myles Turner
Center, Indiana Pacers
B-
C.J. Miles
Shooting Guard, Indiana Pacers
A
Lavoy Allen
Power Forward, Indiana Pacers
C
Monta Ellis
Shooting Guard, Indiana Pacers
B+
Rodney Stuckey
Shooting Guard, Indiana Pacers
D+
Al Jefferson
Center, Indiana Pacers
INC
Glenn Robinson III
Shooting Guard, Indiana Pacers
C-
Kevin Seraphin
Center, Indiana Pacers
D-