Postgame Notes: Finishing Strong

At 3-0, it seemed like the Eagles could do no wrong. At 5-9, it sometimes felt like nothing was going the right way. But on Sunday afternoon, on the first day of the new calendar year, the Eagles defeated the Dallas Cowboys 27-13, marking a second-straight victory that brought some balance back to the Eagles’ record.
Here are some of the news and notes to come out of the locker room after the Eagles’ victorious season finale …
Finishing The Right Way
All in all, the Eagles ended the 2016 campaign with a record of 7-9, an identical mark to the one the team put together last season. Considering that this was the first year for a new head coach in Doug Pederson (and his offensive system), the rookie year for quarterback
"I thought we had a team that fought every single game," said veteran tight end
The Eagles’ final two wins over New York and Dallas came after the Eagles were mathematically eliminated from the playoffs, but the players in the locker room knew that laying down was never an option.
Instead, these two wins will send the Eagles into the offseason on the right foot, looking to take a step forward in 2017.
“It sets the tone going into the offseason,” Celek said. “I think it’s good for us as a team to understand, ‘Hey listen, we’re a good football team.’ We lost a few close games and we killed ourselves in a few games, so just focus on ourselves, let’s get better and let’s continue to battle.”
"I think it's a great building block for us as far as we don't quit, no matter the situation," said
"To win the last two games and finish off a season that was obviously a little bit disappointing, it's always good to end the season on a positive note," added
Both Coach Pederson and some of the players in the locker room have talked about how different things could have been if it weren’t for a handful of plays that went against the Eagles this year. But the Eagles aren’t making excuses. Instead, they’re building from how they finished together as a team heading into the offseason.
"You take a lot from it. I'm super proud to be part of this group,"
Milestones
1. Carson Wentz set an NFL rookie record by completing 379 passes this season. The previous record of 355 was set by Sam Bradford in 2010. Wentz finished the season with 3,782 passing yards and 16 touchdowns compared to 14 interceptions. He completed 62.4 percent of his passes.
Wentz also became the first Eagles QB since Donovan McNabb in 2008 to start all 16 regular season games.
2.
3. Connor Barwin sacked Mark Sanchez in the fourth quarter to give him 50.5 sacks in his NFL career.
4.