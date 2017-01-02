Potential homebuyer discovers mummified body entomned in garage

Detroit police opened an investigation last week after mummified remains were found in the garage of an occupied home.

A would-be homebuyer made the shocking discovery Thursday, Fox 2 Detroit reported.

The body was entombed in the backseat of a dust-covered Plymouth that was 25 or 26-years-old, the Detroit News reported.

It appears the body had been there for years and was beyond the decomposition stage, the paper reported, citing a spokesman for the Wayne County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The house had been rented to a family that never used the detached garage.

A police spokesman told the paper the property owner told the family “basically don’t go in the garage, don’t put anything in the garage.”

He said investigators would be contacting the property owner.

It’s unclear to cops at this point who the dead person is or how he or she died and when.

There may be answers when the autopsy is performed this week. The examination will include a Michigan University anthropologist, the News reported.

Fox 2 also reported that police want to interview the property owner and to track down records that would show who lived in the house in the past and who registered the car.

In addition, the station reported, that the car was seized as evidence.

