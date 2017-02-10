It’s still more than two full months before the NFL Draft takes place, but when Roger Goodell does walk to the podium on April 27th, there could be a bit of a letdown when he announces the No. 1 pick. That’s because on Friday we learned that the man who could very likely go No. 1 overall – former Texas A&M defensive end Myles Garrett – will not attend the draft in Philadelphia.

Texas A&M DE Myles Garrett, projected as No. 1 overall selection, tells @HoustonChron he plans to watch the draft at home in Arlington. — Brent Zwerneman (@BrentZwerneman) February 10, 2017

Garrett is in Houston as one of the finalists for the Lombardi Award, which will be given to the best linebacker or lineman on Saturday night, and told the Houston Chronicle that nothing will change his mind.

“I am staying home,” he confirmed.

Garrett then added that staying home with friends and family was more important than being in Philadelphia.

This of course isn’t the first time such a decision was made. Just two years ago the top two picks in the draft – Jameis Wintson and Marcus Mariota – elected to be at home, surrounded by friends and family rather than travel to Chicago, the site of that year’s draft.

Still it will undoubtedly be a little disappointing for fans to watch the NFL Draft unfold, without watching the likely No. 1 pick step to the stage after hearing his name called.