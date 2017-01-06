Powellville Volunteer Fire Company Loses A Legend

It is with our deepest and sincerest regret to inform everyone that former Chief and Active 55 year member of Powellville Volunteer Fire Company Charles Ed Colbourne has answered his last alarm yesterday morning.

A funeral service will be held on Saturday, January 7, 2017 at 2:00 pm at Powellville Volunteer Fire Co., 5085 Powellville Rd, Pittsville, MD 21850. A visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Rev. Terry Fort will officiate. Burial will be at Perdue Cemetery in Powellville, MD. A Reception will follow the burial at the Powellville Volunteer Fire Co.