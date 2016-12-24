Predicting Bowl Outcomes for Maryland and the Big Ten

Maryland is one of 10 Big Ten teams that will be playing in a bowl game over the next few weeks.

The Terrapins will play in the first bowl game involving Big Ten teams on Dec. 26. While it’s not the most prestigious bowl, it’s definitely the cap to a successful first season under the direction of D.J. Durkin.

Maryland finished with a 6-6 mark, which may not seem like a lot. However, this was a program that was an utter trainwreck a season ago and only won three games.

There’s a new regime in College Park and they’ve brought a renowned brand of excitement to the program.

The Terps finished the regular season on a high note with a 31-13 win over Rutgers. Now, Maryland will get to play in the postseason and could see a big boost in recruiting because of it.

Without further ado, here are our predictions for Maryland’s bowl games and all the others that involved Big Ten schools.

Maryland Terrapins Boston College Eagles

Quick Lane Bowl

Maryland (6-6, 3-6 Big Ten) vs. Boston College (6-6, 2-6 ACC)

Dec. 26 – 2:30 p.m., ESPN

Ford Field, Detroit

Average Line: Maryland , -1.5

Let’s get the one that everybody cares about out of the way.

This is a contest that most betters are not going to care about and with good reason. It’s very difficult to predict who is going to come out on top.

Neither offense is exactly lethal, but the Terps do have significantly more talent than the Eagles. Quarterback Perry Hills is the true x-factor in this one.

It was obvious how much Maryland missed him in the games that he missed. He’s completing 66 percent of his passes and is going to need to have a strong game against a very talented Boston College defense.

If Maryland’s offensive line can hold their own against Boston College’s front seven, the Terps can definitely win.

Prediction: Maryland wins 27-21

Minnesota Golden Gophers Washington State Cougars

National Funding Holiday Bowl

Minnesota (8-4, 5-4 Big Ten) vs. Washington State (8-4, 7-2 Pac-12)

Dec. 27 – 7 p.m., ESPN

Qualcomm Stadium, San Diego

Average Line: Wazzu, -6.5

This is going to be a very interesting matchup: Washington State’s high-octane offense against a Minnesota defense that was one of the better units in the Big Ten.

The Golden Gophers possess a very strong running game that includes Rodney Smith and Shannon Brooks. The duo combined for 20 touchdowns throughout the regular season.

The Cougars offense is going to be too much in this one. Quarterback Luke Falk tossed 37 touchdowns this season and is the definition of pinpoint-accurate (71 percent completion percentage).

Prediction: Washington State wins 41-20

Pitt Panthers Northwestern Wildcats

New Era Pinstripe Bowl

No. 23 Pittsburgh (8-4, 5-3 ACC) vs. Northwestern (6-6, 5-4 Big Ten)

Dec. 28 – 2 p.m., ESPN

Yankee Stadium, Bronx, N.Y.

Average Line: Pitt, -5.5

This is definitely going to be one of those games that will be a treat to watch even if you don’t have a rooting interest.

James Conner (Pittsburgh) and Justin Jackson (Northwestern) are one of the more talented in the country and could be playing on Sundays in the near future. There’s 28 touchdowns between the pair of them on the season.

Another player fans should be keeping an eye on is Wildcats wideout Austin Carr. Carr leads the Big Ten in receptions (84), receiving yards (1,196), and touchdown receptions (12).

Needless to say, quarterback Clayton Thorson has plenty of weapons at his disposal.

Prediction: Northwestern wins 27-24

Indiana Hoosiers

Foster Farms Bowl

Indiana (6-6, 4-5 Big Ten) vs. No. 19 Utah (8-4, 5-4 Pac-12)

Dec. 28 – 8:30 p.m., Fox

Levi’s Stadium, Santa Clara, Calif.

Average Line: Utah, -8

This will be the first game for Indiana since the dismissal of head coach Kevin Wilson.

It’s definitely worth seeing how the Hoosiers will respond. The talent is still there with a talented group that includes running back Devine Redding.

Indiana always seems to have a lethal back that makes it to the NFL. It’s been Tevin Coleman (Atlanta Falcons) and Jordan Howard (Chicago Bears) over the past two seasons and Redding is just as good.

Richard Lagow may not be the most talented signal caller in the world, but he’s got the weapons to make things happen if he makes sound decisions.

Utah did possess one of the better defenses in the Pac 12. Tailback Joe Williams is also a phenomenal story.

Williams abruptly retired in September due to injuries, but returned to the Utes a month later. He finished with 1,185 yards and nine touchdowns. He rushed for 332 yards against UCLA earlier this season.

Utah definitely was primed for a run at the College Football Playoff, but three losses in the last four games dashed those hopes. Colorado and Washington, a pair of top 10 teams, were two of those losses.

However, this is still a very strong team that can hang with just about anybody.

Prediction: Utah wins 24-13

Nebraska Cornhuskers Tennessee Volunteers

Franklin American Mortgage Music City Bowl

Nebraska (9-3, 6-3 Big Ten) vs. No. 21 Tennessee (8-4, 4-4 SEC)

Dec. 30 – 3:30 p.m., ESPN

Nissan Stadium, Nashville, Tenn.

Average Line: Tennessee, -3

Nebraska and Tennessee could make for a very entertaining matchup.

Both started off the season on fire and were off to 5-0 records. The Volunteers lost their next three games to Alabama, South Carolina, and Texas A&M. The Cornhuskers dropped three of their last five games and lost to the likes of Ohio State and Wisconsin.

The quarterback battle should be sensational as both Tommy Armstrong Jr. and Joshua Dobbs are threats to run.

This one could be a matter of which team actually shows up.

Prediction: Tennessee wins 38-31

Michigan Wolverines Florida State Seminoles

Capital One Orange Bowl

No. 6 Michigan (10-2, 7-2 Big Ten) vs. No. 11 Florida State (9-3, 5-3 ACC)

Dec. 30 – 8 p.m., ESPN

Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Fla.

What a fall for Michigan.

The Wolverines looked to be destined for the College Football Playoff, but an unfortunate call against Ohio State puts them in the Orange Bowl rather than the Fiesta Bowl. Still, Michigan still has the chance to finish a very successful season on a good note.

Quarterback Wilton Speight was banged up towards the end of the season, but returned against the Buckeyes. He’s got three of the best targets around to toss the pigskin to in Jake Butt, Jehu Chesson, and Amara Darboh.

On the other hand, the Seminoles are no slouch by any stretch.

True freshman quarterback Deondre Francois looked like a stud at times. He had his bumps in the road, but ended up completing 60.6 percent of his passes and threw 18 touchdowns.

Dalvin Cook is one of the top backs in the nation and arguably a future NFL star. He scored 18 touchdowns on the season and is a threat to take it to the house on any play.

It’s safe to say that this one could be a shootout even with Michigan’s stout defense.

Prediction: Michigan wins 31-27

Ohio State Buckeyes Clemson Tigers

College Football Playoff semifinal at the PlayStation Fiesta Bowl

No. 3 Ohio State (11-1, 8-1 Big Ten) vs. No. 2 Clemson (12-1, 7-1 ACC)

Dec. 31 – 7 p.m., ESPN

University of Phoenix Stadium, Glendale, Ariz.

Average Line: Ohio State, -3.5

The Big Ten looked as though they could have two representatives in the College Football Playoff even after Michigan lost. However, Penn State was ultimately denied, so Ohio State is the only Big Ten program in the top four.

Alabama could end up smoking Washington, but Clemson/Ohio State could be a barnburner.

It’s all going to come down to what quarterback makes the plays down the stretch. J.T. Barrett and Deshaun Watson are two of the best signal callers in the country and this one could be a shootout.

The Buckeyes could also try to grind the Tigers down with their stellar running game that features Mike Weber and Curtis Samuel.

Prediction: Ohio State wins 31-28

Florida Gators Iowa Hawkeyes

Outback Bowl

No. 17 Florida (8-4, 6-2 SEC) vs. Iowa (8-4, 6-3 Big Ten)

Jan. 2 – 1 p.m., ABC

Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, Fla.

Average Line: Florida, -2.5

This was definitely a bit different of a season for Iowa.

After racing out to a 12-0 mark, the Hawkeyes had their fair share of ups and downs in 2016. They dropped an early season contest to the Carson Wentz-less North Dakota State.

Quarterback C.J. Beathard threw for 17 touchdowns and was supported by a strong cast of tailbacks that included LeShun Daniels Jr. and Akrum Wadley. The duo combined to rush for nearly 2,000 yards and 20 touchdowns.

On the other hand, Florida had a pretty strong year as well.

Purdue transfer Austin Appleby has played in relief of Luke Del Rio and done a solid job. He’s completing 61.4 percent of his passes and tossed five touchdowns over the final four regular season games.

Something that should interest Maryland fans is Gators cornerback Jalen Tabor. Tabor has four interceptions on the year and been one of the top corners in the country.

Prediction: Florida wins 28-17

Western Michigan Broncos Wisconsin Badgers

Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic

No. 15 Western Michigan (13-0, 8-0 MAC) vs. No. 8 Wisconsin (10-3, 7-2 Big Ten)

Jan. 2 – 1 p.m., ESPN

AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas

Average Line: Wisconsin, -7.5

It seems like every year that there’s that one non-Power Five school that goes undefeated and pushes the committee.

Western Michigan was that team in 2016 as the Broncos won all 13 of their games. The Broncos did beat Illinois and Northwestern during nonconference play, but the rest was a slew of MAC teams.

The one player that fans need to watch is Western Michigan wideout Corey Davis. Davis caught 91 passes for 1,427 yards and 18 touchdowns throughout the season.

Davis is the all-time leading receiver in NCAA history. He’s accumulated 5,205 receiving yards during his four years with the Broncos.

His ability to make plays after the catch is astounding. He should be a first round pick in April’s NFL Draft.

Wisconsin nearly won the Big Ten title game before collapsing in the second half to Penn State.

Still, this is a team that is loaded with talent.

Running back Corey Clement is a joy to watch when he’s healthy. Clement racked up 1,304 yards and 14 touchdowns on the season and just flat-out makes plays.

The Badgers possess a very stout defense that includes star T.J. Watt. It’ll be interesting to see how they match up with Davis and the Broncos.

Prediction: Wisconsin wins 24-17

Usc Trojans Penn State Nittany Lions

Rose Bowl Game Presented by Northwestern Mutual

No. 9 USC (9-3, 7-2 Pac-12) vs. No. 5 Penn State (11-2, 8-1 Big Ten)

Jan. 2 – 5 p.m., ESPN

Rose Bowl, Pasadena, Calif.

Average Line: USC, -7

Penn State was one of the more impressive stories in all of college football this season.

After starting off the season with a 2-2 record, the Nittany Lions won their next nine games. The highlight was an upset of Ohio State in Happy Valley and a win over Wisconsin in the Big Ten title game.

Saquon Barkley is one of the top running backs in the Big Ten and maybe even the country. Quarterback Trace McSorley has also been a pleasant surprise and is one of the more dangerous dual-threat signal callers around.

Flip the script and USC has gone on a similar roll in 2016.

The Trojans started out 1-3 with early season losses at the hands of Alabama, Stanford, and Utah. Instead of letting the year slip away, they ripped off eight consecutive wins, including over top 10 teams like Colorado and Washington.

True freshman quarterback Sam Darnold is part of the reason for that as he tossed 26 touchdowns this season. It also doesn’t hurt that he has a phenomenal target to throw to in wideout Juju Smith Schuster.

This is going to be one of the most fun Rose Bowls in quite some time.

Prediction: USC wins 38-24

All betting information/lines via oddsshark.com

