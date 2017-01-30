The Sacramento Kings travel to Philadelphia to take on the 76ers on January 30, 2017. This article predicts the Sacramento Kings’ box score for that game.

The Sacramento Kings would not be traveling to Philadelphia for tonight’s game had the Wells Fargo Center court been playable on November 30, 2016. The Kings were in the arena waiting for tipoff when it was deemed the floor was unplayable and the game postponed until tonight. It was not the ideal situation then or now as it forced the Kings into a back-to-back set starting tonight.

Last time out, the Kings traveled to Charlotte to do battle against a Hornets team that is very tough at home. The Kings walked away victorious 109-106 on Saturday. Below is a highlight video from that contest in case you missed the action.

Without further ado, below is my Sacramento Kings’ box score prediction for tonight’s game against Philadelphia 76ers.

Box Score Prediction

The Philadelphia 76ers rate as a surprisingly good defensive team this season. The team rates 20th in points allowed, but that is due in part to playing at the 9th fastest pace in the NBA. If you view defensive rating, Philadelphia is 12th a vast improvement from recent seasons for the team.

Philadelphia struggles on offense this season. Their offensive rating is 30th or worst in the NBA and they are 25th in points scored as well. 1st overall pick in last summer’s draft Ben Simmons has yet to suit up for the 6ers, but the offense needs to pick it up for the turnaround of this team to be complete.

This is the second of a back-to-back for Philadelphia. The 76ers were defeated by the Chicago Bulls 121-108 on Sunday. Joel Embiid sat out that game and will be playing tonight against the Kings.

I, personally, am bubbling with excitement to see DeMarcus Cousins and Joel Embiid matchup again. Embiid is pushing is way into the upper echelon of NBA centers and the matchup with Cousins was a sight to behold last time. I expect Cousins to have a big game tonight and to try to put the young stud in his place. Well worth the price of admission to see these two go after each other.

Summary

There you have it, my prediction of the Sacramento Kings’ box score for tonight’s contest. Philadelphia should come out playing fast tonight and look to make things exciting. The 6ers are a different team with Embiid on the court and he is truly a pleasure to watch. Here is to hoping the Kings go to Philly and walk away victorious tonight.

