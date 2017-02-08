The Sacramento Kings play host to the Boston Celtics on February 8, 2017. This article predicts the Sacramento Kings’ box score for that contest.

The Sacramento Kings and the Golden 1 Center host the Boston Celtics tonight. This is the second and final meeting between the teams this regular season. The Celtics defeated Sacramento 97-92 on December 2nd in Boston.

Last time out, the Kings hosted the Chicago Bulls. The Kings only managed 11 first quarter points and looked well on their way to being blown out before making a miraculous comeback only to fall short. The Bulls walked away victorious 112-107 on Monday. Below is a highlight video in case you missed the action.

[embedded content]

Without further ado, below is my Sacramento Kings’ box score prediction for tonight’s contest against the Boston Celtics.

Box Score Prediction

The Boston Celtics are a strong offensive team this season. They rank 7th in the NBA in offensive rating and 6th in true shooting percentage. Throw in the fact that they are 6th in points scored per game and suit up perhaps the league’s hottest player in Isaiah Thomas and the Kings have their work cut out for them tonight on the defensive end.

The Celtics are surprisingly a middle of the pack team on defense this season. They rank 19th in defensive rating and 19th in points allowed per game. This is a team that usually gets labeled as a good defensive club, but the numbers aren’t bearing that out this season.

MUST READ: Rudy Gay Will Still Leave the Kings Even With His Recent Injury

The first thing that probably jumped out to you about the box score is the absence of DeMarcus Cousins. He received his 15th and 16th technical fouls of the regular season on Monday and is suspended for tonight’s game. That allowed for a lot of change in the box score, so please take a close look at it.

As you can see, I predicted a very balanced attack for the Kings. Darren Collison will lead the charge tonight scoring over 20 points and doing a considerable amount of Boogie’s usual playmaking.

Summary

There you have it, my prediction of the Sacramento Kings’ box score for tonight’s game against the Boston Celtics.

Please tune in and root on the Kings tonight. It will be a difficult game to win without DeMarcus Cousins. That does not mention how hot the Celtics are or the fact that they perhaps the best team in the Eastern Conference at this moment, so the Kings will need all the support they can get.

Please check back to A Royal Pain for additional content about this game plus everything Sacramento Kings you want to know. Thank you for reading.

More from A Royal Pain

This article originally appeared on