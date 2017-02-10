The Sacramento Kings play host to the Atlanta Hawks on February 10, 2017. This article predicts the Sacramento Kings’ box score for that contest.

The Sacramento Kings welcome the Atlanta Hawks to the Golden 1 Center tonight. This is the second of two regular-season meetings between the teams. Atlanta defeated the Kings 106-95 on Halloween night in Atlanta.

Last time out, the Kings hosted the Boston Celtics. The Kings were shorthanded because of injuries and the DeMarcus Cousins suspension. The Celtics were riding a seven-game winning streak heading into the game, but the Kings pulled the upset 108-92 on Wednesday. Below is a highlight video from that game to give you a glimpse of the action.

Without further ado, below is my Sacramento Kings’ box score prediction for tonight’s contest against the Atlanta Hawks.

Box Score Prediction

The Atlanta Hawks are a team with a strong defense this season. They rank 5th in defensive rating and 8th in points allowed per game. Given their team composition, this is not surprising and Atlanta should continue to be one of the NBA’s best defensive teams.

The Hawks struggle on the offensive end, though. They rank 25th in offensive rating and 20th in points scored per game. They do play at a relatively fast pace but are inefficient on the offensive end of the floor this season.

DeMarcus Cousins returns tonight after his one-game suspension and I expect him to put on a show. Despite struggling in the first meeting, I believe Cousins will post a big double-double tonight and avoid receiving a technical foul. Tune in to watch what the Boogie does tonight.

Summary

There you have it, my Sacramento Kings’ box score prediction against the Atlanta Hawks.

The Hawks present another stiff test for the Kings. They are a current playoff team and the Kings have injuries to deal with. If the Kings bring the energy they had against the Celtics, I believe it will be a Kings’ victory tonight.

