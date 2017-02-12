The Sacramento Kings play host to the New Orleans Pelicans on February 12, 2017. This article predicts the Sacramento Kings’ box score for that contest.

The Sacramento Kings welcome the New Orleans Pelicans to the Golden 1 Center tonight. This is the second of three regular-season meetings between the teams. The Kings hosted and defeated the Pelicans 102-94 back in November.

Last time out, Sacramento hosted the Atlanta Hawks. The Kings made a furious second half comeback to defeat the Hawks 108-107 on Friday night. Below is a highlight video from that game in case you missed the action.

Without further ado, below is my Sacramento Kings’ box score prediction for tonight’s contest against the New Orleans Pelicans.

Box Score Prediction

The New Orleans Pelicans are an interesting case study this season. They play at the 9th fastest pace in the NBA, but rank 27th in offensive rating. Meaning they score a fair amount of points, but mostly due to their pace and not their efficiency.

The Pelicans rate as a good defensive team despite giving up a lot of points. They rank 10th in defensive rating despite being 23rd in points allowed per game.

Expect a high scoring affair tonight in Sacramento and hopefully, the Kings can score just enough to get the victory.

I am interested to see if Darren Collison and Ben McLemore continue their hot shooting tonight. Both players have been on fire since the injury of Garrett Temple. I am, also, intrigued if the hot shooting is leading to more minutes or if Coach Joerger is comfortable with those heavy minutes loads at their standard production levels. Stay tuned for yet another data point tonight.

Summary

There you have it, my prediction of the Sacramento Kings’ box score for game 55 against the New Orleans Pelicans.

The Kings have a chance to run their winning streak to three games tonight and given the Pelicans road woes and injuries it should happen. The Kings need to play mistake-free and hopefully will walk away with victory number 23 this season tonight.

