Predictions for every fight on the UFC Fight Night: Chiesa vs. Lee main card

Johny Hendricks needed a full round to get his feet under him in his middleweight debut against Hector Lombard, but after his did, “Bigg Rigg” looked pretty good at 185. However, it must be noted that he was fighting another former welterweight who was similar in size.

On Sunday, he’ll face off against former light heavyweight Tim Boetsch, who in addition to his one-punch power, will enter the bout with a five-inch reach and three-inch height advantage.

Boetsch also touts a strong wrestling background – like Hendricks — with excellent hips, so it’s going to be tough for either fighter to get a takedown on fight night.

That means this fight could turn into a boxing match.

Hendricks will have the speed advantage in this one and should be able to close the distance and work his way inside for some dirty boxing and clinchwork. He struggled to strike from a distance in his last bout and doing so against Boetsch could see him get picked apart in exchanges.

For Boetsch, the key will be using that front kick he throws so well like a jab to keep Hendricks on the outside and work on landing those powerful hooks and overhands. He’s shown the ability to be really patient with his striking while still being aggressive and walking down opponents.

If Boetsch can avoid getting caught on the chin, his strength, power and patience should overcome Hendricks’ speed advantage.

Prediction: Tim Boetsch by third-round TKO

Tom Szczerbowski Tom Szczerbowski-USA TODAY Sports