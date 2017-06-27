Pregnant Serena Williams is stunning on new Vanity Fair cover

Serena Williams, who is due to give birth to her first child in September, is on the August cover of Vanity Fair in stunning nude pregnancy photos.

The photos were taken by celebrity photographer Annie Leibovitz, while the story chronicles her relationship with fiance Alexis Ohanian, the co-fouder of the website Reddit.

V.F. cover star @SerenaWilliams—world’s best athlete (plus, mom and wife-to-be)—still has her eyes on the prize https://t.co/kvYTrrcPdW pic.twitter.com/zTq6ZGYb4k — VANITY FAIR (@VanityFair) June 27, 2017

Williams is a winner of 23 grand slam singles tournaments, plus 14 doubles titles with her sister Venus and has won an estimated $84 million on the court.

The 35-year-old Williams found out she was pregnant right before the Australian Open in January after taking six pregnancy test.

“Oh my God, this can’t be—I’ve got to play a tournament,” Williams said to Vanity Fair. “How am I going to play the Australian Open? I had planned on winning Wimbledon this year.”

She also said she knew the proposal from Ohanian was coming.

“I was like, ’Serena, you’re 35, you’re ready. This is what you want’,” she says.

Williams went on to win the Australian Open and did not drop a set. She has said she will return to the tour next year after she gives birth.

This article originally appeared on