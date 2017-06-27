Pregnant woman seriously injured in shooting gives birth

Sacramento police are investigating a disturbing crime — a pregnant woman shot outside of an Oak Park house late Saturday night.

It happened on 33rd Street near 10th Avenue.

“(Responding officers) immediately noticed that she was very obviously pregnant, in fact, nearly full term,” said Sgt. Matt McPhail, with the Sacramento Police Department.

McPhail said the shooter is still on the run, but the mother and baby are expected to be OK.

This is the second shooting on that block of 33rd Street in the past two weeks. Some people who live there told FOX40 they’re getting sick of the violence.

“We had a birthday party yesterday, you know,” said Tony James.

James said around 10 p.m., he was outside his home on 33rd Street, with his kids, as their guests to that birthday party were leaving.

“And all I could hear is this explosion, and people running all over the place… My baby momma was like ‘get on the floor’ to the kids, ‘get on the floor, they’re shooting,'” he said.

Across the street, attending a different party, a woman had been shot, but she wasn’t the only soul whose life was in danger.

“When the paramedics were taking her away, you could see that she was pregnant and not doing too good,” said Mark, who didn’t want to give his last name, but lives next door to the victim.

Sacramento police say the victim was about eight months pregnant. She was taken to the hospital, and while McPhail said the mother’s wounds didn’t induce the birth itself, doctors there decided to deliver.

“Given the injuries she sustained, they opted to help induce the birth of the child, just for both of their welfare,” McPhail told FOX40.

Read more at Fox 40.