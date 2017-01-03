51.3 F
Rehoboth Beach, DE
Tuesday, January 3, 2017
Premature boy helps dad propose to mom for New Year's wedding

Premature boy helps dad propose to mom for New Year&#039;s wedding

By FOX News -
33
  • babylucastxchildrens

     (Paul Vincent Kuntz/Texas Children’s Hospital)

  • lucastxchildprop

     (Paul Vincent Kuntz/Texas Children’s Hospital)

Lucas De Carlos has been in the neonatal intensive care unit since his premature birth in October, but his parents Lilly Nguyen and Phil De Carlos didn’t want to leave him out of their wedding plans, so they brought their nuptials to him.

More on this…

Lucas, who was born at 24 weeks gestation weighing just 1 pound, 12 ounces, even helped his dad with the proposal. On Dec. 15 De Carlos, 35, surprised Nguyen, 35, by creating a special bib for Lucas decorated with symbols of marriage and accompanied by a sign that read, “Will you marry my Papa?”

The Sugarland, Texas couple married on January 1 and, along with Nguyen’s three other children, visited Lucas in the neonatal intensive care unit of Texas Children’s Hospital in Houston.

“You live every day like there’s no tomorrow,” Nguyen said in a news release. “We want Lucas to look back and through all this pain, stress and struggle, I want him to see that there’s still something good that came out of it.”

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

WGMD Radio
Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube
© © 2017 Resort Broadcasting Company, LLC, All Rights Reserved - Designed and Managed by DATATECH DIGITAL in association with OXLEY EVERYTHING WEB