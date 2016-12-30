Is pressure starting to mount on Claudio Ranieri? It might be too early to say he’s on the hot seat, but Leicester’s free-fall this season has been precipitous. The Foxes are reeling and are in the thick of the relegation battle. The Hammers have steadied after an up-and-down couple of months, with their last loss coming on Dec. 3. Capitalizing on Leicester’s discombobulation will be key. Still, even though the defending champs won’t like their league position when the ball drops, Leicester can look back at 2016 with fondness.

Final score: Leicester City 1-2 West Ham United

