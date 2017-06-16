President Donald Trump calls Mayor of Tangier Island

Tangier Island is getting a lot of attention lately most notably President Donald Trump. CNN aired a report on the island last week about the problems of erosion and sea level rise that are threatening the Island’s existence. In the segment it was mentioned that nearly 90% of the islands residence voted for President Donald Trump, which caught the President’s eye. Mayor James “Ooker” Eskridge was out crabbing on Monday, when fellow watermen told him the President was trying to reach him by telephone. Eskridge hightailed it back home, where he then chatted with Trump about various issues facing Tangier Island. Eskridge says the president thanked him and the island for their support, and said that they “shouldn’t worry about rising sea levels” saying “your island has been there for hundreds of years, and I believe your island will be there for hundreds more. Eskridge agrees, saying that erosion from Chesapeake bay’s currents are the reason the island is disappearing. The Army Corps of Engineers is slated to build a jetty this year to ebb the currents, but Eskridge hopes Trump can cut the red tape to build the wall.