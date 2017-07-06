President Trump in Poland

Trump’s 16-hour visit included a keynote address to the Poles from Krasinski Square

President Donald Trump delivers a speech in front of the Warsaw Uprising Monument in Krasinski Square, Thursday, July 6, in Warsaw (AP Photo/Evan Vucci) president-donald-trump-delivers-a-speech-in-front-of-the-warsaw-uprising-monument-in-krasinski-square,-thursday,-july-6,-in-warsaw

President Donald Trump, First Lady Melania Trump and Polish President Andrzej Duda at the Warsaw Uprising Monument in Krasinski Square (REUTERS/Carlos Barria) president-donald-trump,-first-lady-melania-trump-and-polish-president-andrzej-duda-at-the-warsaw-uprising-monument-in-krasinski-square

U.S. President Donald Trump during his public speech in front of the Warsaw Uprising Monument at Krasinski Square, in Warsaw (REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh) u.s.-president-donald-trump-during-his-public-speech-in-front-of-the-warsaw-uprising-monument-at-krasinski-square,-in-warsaw

President Donald Trump, First Lady Melania Trump, Polish President Andrzej Duda and First Lady Agata Kornhauser-Duda in Warsaw (REUTERS/Carlos Barria) president-donald-trump,-first-lady-melania-trump,-polish-president-andrzej-duda-and-first-lady-agata-kornhauser-duda-in-warsaw

US. President Donald Trump gives a public speech in front of the Warsaw Uprising Monument at Krasinski Square, in Warsaw, Poland July 6, (REUTERS/Carlos Barria) us.-president-donald-trump-gives-a-public-speech-in-front-of-the-warsaw-uprising-monument-at-krasinski-square,-in-warsaw,-poland-july-6,

President Donald Trump and Polish President Andrzej Duda shake hands at the Royal Castle, Thursday, July 6, 2017, in Warsaw (AP Photo/Evan Vucci) president-donald-trump-and-polish-president-andrzej-duda-shake-hands-at-the-royal-castle,-thursday,-july-6,-2017,-in-warsaw

President Donald Trump with Polish President Andrzej Duda at the Three Seas Initiative Summit in Warsaw (REUTERS/Carlos Barria) president-donald-trump-with-polish-president-andrzej-duda-at-the-three-seas-initiative-summit-in-warsaw

People hold a portrait of U.S. President Donald Trump during his public speech at Krasinski Square, in Warsaw, Poland (REUTERS/Kacper Pempel ) people-hold-a-portrait-of-u.s.-president-donald-trump-during-his-public-speech-at-krasinski-square,-in-warsaw,-poland

First Lady Melania Trump sits with children during a visit to the Copernicus Science Center, in Warsaw (AP Photo/Petr David Josek) first-lady-melania-trump-sits-with-children-during-a-visit-to-the-copernicus-science-center,-in-warsaw

President Trump with Polish President Andrzej Duda, Treasury secretary, Steven Mnuchin, and Commerce Secretary, Wilbur Ross in Warsaw (REUTERS/Carlos Barria) president-trump-with-polish-president-andrzej-duda,-treasury-secretary,-steven-mnuchin,-and-commerce-secretary,-wilbur-ross-in-warsaw

U.S. President Donald Trump during a joint news conference with Polish President Andrzej Duda in Warsaw (REUTERS/Carlos Barria) u.s.-president-donald-trump-during-a-joint-news-conference-with-polish-president-andrzej-duda-in-warsaw

President Donald Trump talks to Croatian President Kolinda Grabar-Kitarovic during the Three Seas Initiative Summit in Warsaw (REUTERS/Carlos Barria) president-donald-trump-talks-to-croatian-president-kolinda-grabar-kitarovic-during-the-three-seas-initiative-summit-in-warsaw

President Donald Trump and Polish President Andrzej Duda take part in a family photo at the Three Seas Initiative Summit in Warsaw president-donald-trump-and-polish-president-andrzej-duda-take-part-in-a-family-photo-at-the-three-seas-initiative-summit-in-warsaw

People wave Polish and U.S. flags during U.S. President Donald Trump’s public speech at Krasinski Square in Warsaw, Poland (REUTERS/Carlos Barria) people-wave-polish-and-u.s.-flags-during-u.s.-president-donald-trump’s-public-speech-at-krasinski-square-in-warsaw,-poland

U.S. First Lady Melania Trump with Poland’s First Lady Agata Kornhauser-Dudain Warsaw (AP Photo/Petr David Josek) u.s.-first-lady-melania-trump-with-poland’s-first-lady-agata-kornhauser-dudain-warsaw

President Donald Trump casts shadows on the wall at the end of a joint press conference with Poland’s President Andrzej Duda, in Warsaw (AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski) president-donald-trump-casts-shadows-on-the-wall-at-the-end-of-a-joint-press-conference-with-poland’s-president-andrzej-duda,-in-warsaw

First Lady Melania Trump during her meeting with First Lady of Poland Agata Kornhauser-Duda in Warsaw, Poland July 6 (REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh) first-lady-melania-trump-during-her-meeting-with-first-lady-of-poland-agata-kornhauser-duda-in-warsaw,-poland-july-6