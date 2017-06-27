Preview: D-backs vs. Cardinals, 6 p.m., FOX Sports Arizona

Streaming live on FOX Sports GO

Any way you slice it, the D-backs (49-28) are one of the hottest teams in baseball — nearly as hot as the Phoenix temperatures. They’ve won three in a row, 5 of their last 6 and 12 of 14 to move 21 games over .500. It’s two wins better at this point of the season than at any time in the 20 seasons of Diamondbacks’ baseball.

They’ve gone 14-2 at home since May 15 and are 29-10 at Chase Field for the season. Their starting pitchers rank first in the majors with a 3.45 cumulative ERA and are 11-2 with a 2.95 ERA over the past three weeks.

The Cardinals, meanwhile, are in the unfamiliar position of being five games under .500 and 4 ½ games back in third place in the NL Central. They are 14-25 since peaking at six games over .500 (21-15) on May 14, but they come to two with a two-game winning streaking, scoring eight runs in back-to-back games.