Preview: D-backs vs. Cardinals, noon, FOX Sports Arizona

Much has been made of the D-backs’ emphasis on receiving and game calling from their catching trio of Jeff Mathis, Chris Iannetta and Chris Herrmann — at the expense of offensive production — but while their cumulative .203 batting average won’t conjure up comparisons to the likes of Buster Posey, they have provided surprising pop at the bottom of the lineup.

They’ve combined for 17 home runs — eight for Iannetta, seven for Herrmann, two for Mathis — and 51 RBI in 386 plate appearances. That’s as many home runs as Jake Lamb has amassed in 326 plate appearances.

Herrmann is 5 for 10 on the current home stand with a home run, seven RBI and three walks. That’s raised his season average — at long last — to .200.

Joe Camporeale Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports