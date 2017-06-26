Preview: D-backs vs. Phillies, noon, FOX Sports Arizona

Streaming live on FOX Sports GO

PHOENIX — The Arizona Diamondbacks have parlayed a pass-the-baton offensive mindset into a franchise-record start. The Philadelphia Phillies just want to get started. Or maybe start over.

The Diamondbacks moved to 20 games over .500 with a 2-1, 11-inning walk-off victory over the Phillies on Sunday. Arizona improved to 48-28, a start that is two games ahead of the previous record pace set by the Randy Johnson/Luis Gonzalez 2001 team that won the World Series.

Arizona did it Sunday did it with a two-out single in the 11th, a 12-pitch walk and a single from utility man Daniel Descalso.

Paul Goldschmidt singled to start the winning rally. Chris Owings fell behind in the count 1-2 against Edubray Ramos before fouling off six two-strike pitches to work the walk and bring up Descalso.

The Diamondbacks have been doing that sort of thing all year. While Goldschmidt leads the majors with 65 RBI and Jake Lamb has 62, Owings has 43, Brandon Drury has 38 and four others have at least 20.

“It is something we talked about in spring training in our first hitters’ meeting, trying to link at-bats and not being in a hurry to get the job done,” Descalso said. “Everyone wants to get the big hit. Goldy is a good example. They are not going to pitch to him, give him something down the middle with runners in scoring position, so he will take close pitches and get it to the next guy.

“We feel like our lineup is pretty deep, and if you take your walk or battle a guy, the guy behind you is going to come through.”

Diamondbacks veteran right-hander Zack Greinke will oppose Phillies rookie right-hander Nick Pivetta on Monday afternoon in the final game of the four-game wraparound series. Arizona has won two of the first three after sweeping a three-game series in Philadelphia on a franchise-record 8-1 road trip that ended last Thursday.

The Diamondbacks have won 14 of their past 17 overall and 13 of their past 15 at home. They are 28-10 at home, second only to the Los Angeles Dodgers for home victories.

The Phillies (24-50) are going the opposite direction, having lost 15 of their past 18 games. They have the worst road record in the majors (10-30), and after winning the series opener Friday have scored only three runs in 20 innings. Their two runs Saturday came on rookie right-hander Ben Lively’s first career homer.

“Once again not enough offense,” Philadelphia manager Pete Mackanin said Sunday. “We have to put some crooked numbers up there, and we haven’t been doing it. We have had our spurts, but the key to success at any level, but especially at this level, is consistency.”

Greinke (8-4, 3.14 ERA) has given up 83 hits and struck out 111 in 97 1/3 innings. He is third in the NL in WHIP, tied for fifth in strikeouts and ninth in ERA. He took a 4-3 loss in Colorado in his last start on Tuesday, only his second loss since April 19. Greinke has eight quality starts, but none in his past three outings.

He is 7-1 with a 2.48 ERA in 10 games, nine starts, against Philadelphia in his career. Greinke dropped his first start against the Phillies in 2004 but has not lost to them since. He beat them in his first year with the Diamondbacks last season and won all five starts against them while with the Dodgers from 2013-15.

Pivetta is 1-3 with a 4.46 ERA in the first eight games of his career, all starts. A fourth-round pick in the 2013 draft by Washington, Pivetta has made quality starts in his last two outings, although he did not get a decision in either.

He threw seven scoreless innings with nine strikeouts in the Phillies’ 1-0 victory over the Boston Red Sox on June 15 and gave up three runs in six innings while striking out a career-high 10 against the St. Louis Cardinals last Tuesday.

Pivetta is 1-2 with a 5.18 ERA in five road starts. He will be facing Arizona for the first time.