Preview: D-backs vs. Reds, 6 p.m., FOX Sports Arizona

Cincinnati (37-48) is coming off a four-game split with the Rockies in Denver, winning the series finale 6-3 on Thursday afternoon. Even so, they are 4-16 in their past 20 road games.

The Reds are not lacking for power. They are the only team in the majors to have three players with 20 or more home runs: Joey Votto (24), Scott Schebler (21) and Adam Duvall (20). Infielder Scooter Gennett has also been a major surprise, hitting .317 while already matching his career high with 14 home runs. “Collectively, as a whole group, we’ve been swinging it well,” Duvall said.

Votto is rivaling Paul Goldschmidt as the NL’s premier first baseman. He’s hitting .316 with 62 RBI and a 1.051 OPS, compared with Goldschmidt’s .314, 66 and 1.009. Votto is batting .382 with 10 home runs and a .462 on-base percentage over the past month. Gennett tied a major-league record with four home runs in a game on June 6, and he hasn’t tapered off much. In his last 13 games, he’s 20 for 47 (.426) with five hone runs, 16 runs and nine RBI.

The Reds don’t often beat themselves defensively. They lead the majors with 41 Defensive Runs Saved (the D-backs are -13), and their 43 errors are fifth fewest (the D-backs have 56).

