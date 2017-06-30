Preview: D-backs vs. Rockies, 6 p.m., FOX Sports Arizona

Colorado is 25-19 on the road despite losing three-game series at Dodger Stadium and San Francisco after falling in the final two games to Arizona. The Rockies have been outscored 66-23 on their current losing streak.

“It’s rough sledding right now,” Colorado manager Bud Black said when the streak reached eight with a loss to the Giants on Wednesday. “But the big body of work has been solid. Look where we are in a lot of categories both offensively and defensively, and with pitching. We’re doing good things.”

The Rockies continue to be led offensively by the 1-2-3 punch of Charlie Blackmon (16 home runs, 56 RBI, .314), Nolan Arenado (15, 61, .294) and Mark Reynolds (19, 60, .299), but Reynolds has the team’s only home run over the first six games of their current road trip. Outfielders Carlos Gonzalez and Gerardo Parra are both on the disabled list, and Trevor Story is 4 for 28 with 12 strikeouts and no walks during the eight-game skid.

Richard Mackson Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports