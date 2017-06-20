Preview Game 2: Rangers vs. Blue Jays | Rangers Live

By news@wgmd.com -
13

Nick Martinez takes the mound for the Texas Rangers in Game 2 of the series against Francisco Liriano and the Toronto Blue Jays.

More  FOX Sports Southwest  Videos

WATCH: Adrian Beltre hits bases-clearing double in 4th vs. Blue Jays

WATCH: Adrian Beltre hits bases-clearing double in 4th vs. Blue Jays

2 hours ago

Five best NBA Draft picks in Spurs history

Five best NBA Draft picks in Spurs history

8 hours ago

High School Spotlight: 6A football championship flashback

High School Spotlight: 6A football championship flashback

12 hours ago

High School Spotlight: 3A & 2A football championship flashback

High School Spotlight: 3A & 2A football championship flashback

12 hours ago

High School Spotlight: 1A & 6-man football championship flashback

High School Spotlight: 1A & 6-man football championship flashback

12 hours ago

Who was picked ahead of Dirk in the 1998 draft?

Who was picked ahead of Dirk in the 1998 draft?

13 hours ago

More FOX Sports Southwest Videos

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR