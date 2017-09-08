Preview: Jose Urena tries to break Marlins out of funk vs. Braves

TV: FOX Sports Florida

TIME: Coverage begins at 7 p.m. ET

ATLANTA — Something will have to give when Miami’s Jose Urena and Atlanta’s Mike Foltynewicz meet on Friday.

Urena (12-6, 3.71 ERA) has feasted against the Braves this season and Foltynewicz (10-11, 4.75) has dominated the Marlins. A streak is likely to end when they oppose each other in the second game of a four-game series at SunTrust Park.

Atlanta won the first game on Thursday, scoring two times in the ninth for a 6-5 win. It was the fifth straight loss for the Marlins, who have dropped 10 of their last 11.

Urena has been one of Miami’s most consistent starters all season. He went 3-1 with a 3.91 ERA in August and has won three games in each of the last three months. He did not receive a decision in his start on Sept. 3, despite allowing only one run over seven innings against the Phillies.

Urena is an unworldly 8-1 with a 4.36 ERA in 11 road starts this season.

Some of his best success has come against Atlanta. In three starts against the Braves this season, Urena is 1-1 with a 2.50 ERA. He beat the Braves on Aug. 6 in Atlanta, allowing one run on three hits in six innings.

Urena is 1-3 with a 4.58 ERA in eight career appearances, five starts, against the Braves.

The Atlanta players who have had the most success against Urena this season are Ender Inciarte (3-for-9) and Matt Kemp (3-for-5). Freddie Freeman, Atlanta’s leading hitter, is 0-for-4 against Urena. Tyler Flowers has the only Atlanta home run off Urena this season, but he’s on the disabled list.

“(The Phillies) hit a couple of line drives, but there’s nothing you can do about it. I made a little adjustment,” Urena said after his last start. “They tried to make adjustments and we got little ground balls, pop-ups.”

Foltynewicz will be trying to stop a five-game losing streak that has seen his ERA go from 3.94 to 4.75.

He’s coming off a solid start against the Chicago Cubs; he allowed two runs over 6 1/3 innings but still took the loss. His ERA over the last two starts is 2.38, an indication that he has made the adjustments needed to regain his earlier form.

“I think he was back to where he was before those few outings that got away from him,” Atlanta manager Brian Snitker said. “I thought he hung in there, kept competing and kept getting back in the strike zone.”

This season against the Marlins, the right-hander is 2-0 with a 2.66 ERA in three starts. His last start against the Marlins came on Aug. 5 in Atlanta and he allowed one run in 6 1/3 innings, with a career-best 11 strikeouts. That turned out to be his last victory.

Foltynewicz’s success against the Marlins is somewhat surprising given his struggles against some of their better players. Justin Bour (.571, one homer), Christian Yellich (.600) and Dee Gordon (.333) have had success, while Marcell Ozuna (.111) and Giancarlo Stanton (.200) have not hit particularly well, but each has a home run this season against Foltynewicz.

In six career starts against Miami, Foltynewicz is 3-0 with a 4.13 ERA.

The Marlins are expected to get Bour back very soon, perhaps as early as Friday. He has been on the disabled list with a right oblique strain since July 25.