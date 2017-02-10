Preview: No. 9 Arizona Basketball to take on Cal in Tucson

On Saturday, Arizona Basketball (22-3, 11-1) will take on the Cal Bears (18-6, 9-3) of Berkeley in front of the old faithful in McKale Center.

As we continue through the Arizona Basketball season, next on the list is Cal as they travel in to Tucson to take on our Wildcats. Cal enters this one, winners in eight of their last nine games, their sole loss being to the much hated Oregon Ducks.

Arizona of course, is just trying to forget last weekend ever happened. Wednesday was a bit lackluster, perhaps the effects of a late start, or a hangover from the drubbing at the hands of the Ducks, Arizona’s challenge will be significantly better.

The Bears come in victorious, following their dismantling of Arizona State, and perhaps a bit motivated to knock off the ranked Cats at home.

Certainly their fans feel motivated in this one. Apparently not much love is lost, hopefully, our team feels a bit the same.

“It’s easy to hate the Arizona Wildcats. Besides the wretched spawn of Westwood, (i.e., The House That Sam Gilbert Bought), is there a douchier fanbase in the Pac-12?”

The writer continues, “it’s a program that simply oozes with detestability. At least some of the irrational bitterness stems from the unfortunate fact that the Wildcats’ smug arrogance is well-deserved; year in and year out they’re one of the most consistently formidable teams in the conference.”

Big words coming for a program who has had a long history of being irrelevant in college basketball, aside for a few years in the early 90s with Jason Kidd. The Wildcats need to come out fired up in this one, as we know Cal certainly will!

Keys to Beating the Golden Bears:

Defense, defense, defense!- The Wildcats have seemingly fallen off a bit here, compared to what this team and program has typically predicated itself on since Sean Miller’s arrival. Defense leads to offense, and the past few games, Arizona just hasn’t been getting it done like they normally have on defense.

It takes heart, effort, and intensity. Arizona has shown they have the tools, but some of that focus appears to be gone, or perhaps the team is still rattled from the nightmarish game against the Ducks.

Arizona needs to get it done on Saturday, the Bears are better that Stanford, and we know they’re going to attack the paint. Wildcats have to be ready, and of course defend the perimeter with a bit more ferocity.

Rebounding- Arizona has three guys 6’11” or taller, there should be no reason we’re getting out-rebounded by smaller line-ups and teams. Guys like Dusan Ristic and Lauri Markkanen got to find a bit more meanness down low. They [Arizona], have struggled in boxing out the last few games, and have let more physical, active guys absolutely take advantage down low.

Ivan Rabb comes in averaging nearly 11 rebounds per game. The last time these two teams met, Rabb had 16 rebounds. We imagine he will have another great day again against Arizona. Ristic has the challenge in containing, or at least slowing him down.

Just Keep Shooting- It’s no secret that shots haven’t been falling for the Cats. Call it offensive ineptitude, call it too much one-on-one basketball, but it’s not for a lack of effort. When you’re hitting shots, confidence is sky high, but it can be frustrating as a player or fan not seeing them fall.

Markkanen has been in a bit of a slump, in his last three games, he has connected on just four of his last 20 shot attempts (20 percent), and is just three of 13 (27 percent) from beyond the arc, well below his season average.

Coincidentally, the Wildcats as a team are just shooting just 43 percent from the field in their last three games. Sometimes the only recipe is to keep shooting, and eventually those shots will start falling. Hot shooting can be contagious, and all it may take is one or two guys to catch fire.

Game Information:

Date: Saturday, February 11th

Time: 8:00pm MST, 7:00pm PST

Location: Tucson, AZ- McKale Center (14,655)

Line: Arizona -8

Television: ESPN2

Radio: Arizona IMG Sports Network Arizona Wildcats (Try TuneIn Radio)

Team Records:

Arizona Wildcats (22-3, 11-1): lost to No. 16 Butler and No. 1 Gonzaga on neutral courts, and No. 5 Oregon in Eugene. Arizona comes in after defeating Stanford 74-67 on Wednesday night.

Cal Golden Bears (18-6, 9-3): Lost to Arizona earlier in the year in Berkeley, but have found a bit of a rhythm since then. The Bears have won five straight, and have also won eight of their last nine games

All-Time Record: Arizona leads 57-30, with the Wildcats winning the last match-up earlier this season, 67-62.

At Zona Zealots, we’re excited about the game against Cal. They’re a formidable team, and should provide a good test for the Wildcats. Arizona will have to play much better this Saturday, and hopefully they can come up with a win! Bear Down, Arizona!

More from Zona Zealots

This article originally appeared on

Hoops Dynasty Recruit, Game Plan & Compete For Prizes

Play Now!