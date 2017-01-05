Previewing The 2017 Eagles Opponents

With the 2016 season coming to an end, it’s time to take a look at what lies ahead for 2017. Next season, the Eagles will of course play six games against NFC East opponents, while also taking all of the NFC West and AFC West to go along with the same-place finishers from the NFC South and NFC North.

While the exact schedule of when these games will be played won’t be released until sometime in April, here’s a preview of each team …

NFC East, Home And Away

Dallas Cowboys

2016 Record: 13-3, first in NFC East

The Cowboys are the top team in the NFC heading into the 2016 post-season at 13-3 with an .813 win percentage. Together, Dak Prescott and Ezekiel Elliott led the way for a potent offensive attack, helping Dallas clinch the division and home field advantage throughout the NFC playoffs. If things work out the way the Cowboys hope, they won’t have to leave the state of Texas at all during their playoff run. The Eagles split last year’s season series with Dallas, and the matchup of Wentz Vs. Prescott could be one of the most entertaining divisional quarterback battles for years to come.

New York Giants (NFC East)

2016 Record: 11-5, second in NFC East

Under first-year head coach Ben McAdoo, the Giants successfully clinched a wildcard spot in the playoffs. While Eli Manning and Odell Beckham get most of the attention, the Giants were led by a defense that drastically turned things around from previous seasons to be one of the best scoring defenses in the NFL.

Washington Redskins

2016 Record: 8-7-1, third in NFC East

The Redskins were on a four-game win streak midseason, but were unable to make the playoffs thanks to a Week 17 loss to the Giants. Kirk Cousins is set to be a free agent, as are Pierre Garcon and DeSean Jackson. Washington’s high-powered offense could be in for a step backwards in 2016, depending on how things shake out in free agency.

Home:

Oakland Raiders

2016 Record: 12-4, second in AFC West

The Raiders returned to the playoffs for the first time in 14 years as the top team in the AFC West. However, they will be taking on the postseason without starting quarterback Derek Carr who suffered a broken fibula towards the end of the season.

Denver Broncos

2016 Record: 9-7, third in AFC West

The reigning Super Bowl champs won’t be making their return to the post-season after finishing in third place in the AFC West. The Broncos will also be playing under a new head coach next season, as Gary Kubiak unexpectedly resigned due to health concerns following the season. The other big question for the Broncos – who will be under center? Trevor Siemian had a decent season, but all signs indicate the Broncos will search for a better quarterback option in 2017.

Chicago Bears

2016 Record: 3-13, fourth in NFC North

A struggling year for the Bears as they failed to record more than three wins, their worst record since 1982. Like Denver, the Bears enter 2017 with a quarterback question, as it appears Jay Cutler’s time in Chicago is coming to an end. The Eagles handed Chicago a 29-14 defeat in Week Two of the 2016 season, Carson Wentz ’s first win on the road in his NFL career.

San Francisco 49ers

2016 Record: 2-14, fourth in NFC West

Under new head coach Chip Kelly, the Niners struggled all season long. Offensively, neither Blaine Gabbert or Colin Kaepernick could lead the team to any sustained success. After winning just two games, the Niners cleaned house, firing both Kelly and GM Trent Baalke.

Arizona Cardinals

2016 Record: 7-8-1, second in NFC West

After two consecutive post-season appearances, the Cardinals finished 2016 under .500 and in second place behind the Seattle Seahawks in the NFC West. The Cardinals have been offensive juggernauts in years past, but is Carson Palmer still the answer at quarterback. The 37-year-old compiled his lowest completion percentage (61.0) since joining the Cardinals in 2013.

Away

Kansas Chiefs

2016 Record: 12-4, first in AFC West

The Chiefs began the 2016 season by defeating their division rival the San Diego Chargers, and went on to sweep the Raiders and the Broncos as they put together a perfect division record. The Chiefs enter the 2016 preseason as the two seed behind the Patriots, securing a first-round bye. The Eagles will face former head coach Andy Reid on the road for the first time (and the second time overall) since Reid joined the Chiefs in 2013.

San Diego Chargers

2016 Record: 5-11, fourth in AFC West

The Chargers ended their 2016 season in fourth place in the AFC West. Quarterback Philip Rivers threw 21 interceptions this season, the most of any season of his 13 NFL seasons. The Chargers fired head coach Mike McCoy after a second consecutive sub-5.00 season, so the Chargers will be going in a new direction when they host the Eagles in 2017.

Seattle Seahawks

2016 Record: 10-5-1, first in NFC West

Seattle enters the 2016 playoffs as the third seed in the NFC after winning their division with a 10-5-1 record. Wentz and the Eagles got a good taste of what it’s like to play in Seattle in 2016, as they fell to the Seahawks 26-15 in Week 11. The Seahawks continue to be one of the most balanced teams in the NFL, and that shouldn’t change any time soon.

Los Angeles Rams

2016 Record: 4-12, third in NFC West

The 2016 season was the year of change for the Rams as they returned to Los Angeles, welcomed rookie quarterback Jared Goff, and eventually parted ways with head coach Jeff Fischer. The Rams struggled on both sides of the ball, resulting in a four-win season. Finding the next head coach to develop Goff is the number-one priority. The last time the Eagles played a game in Los Angeles was in September of 1990.

Carolina Panthers

2016 Record: 6-10, fourth in NFC West

Last year’s NFC champs will not be returning to the post season after finishing in fourth place in the NFC South. Cam Newton’s presence always makes the Panthers’ offense one of the most challenging to game plan for, so it’s up for the Eagles to find a way to slow Carolina down and get some revenge for a 27-16 loss in Charlotte in 2015.