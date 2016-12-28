Previewing The Washington Redskins vs. New York Giants In NFL Week 17

The Washington Redskins are getting ready to take on the New York Giants in a virtual win-and-in game in Week 17. This is a critical game for the team.

It all comes down to this. Week 17. A rivalry game. A win-and-in opportunity. This is what NFL teams, fans, and league personnel hope for. This year, it happens to be the Washington Redskins who are in control of their own destiny with just one game left.

Want your voice heard? Join the Riggo’s Rag team!

There are only a few playoff spots yet to be decided in the NFC, and the Redskins are in control of the six seed. With a win, the team would overtake the loser of the battle for the NFC North for the final spot in the playoff field. That makes this an absolutely huge game, and the New York Giants could be victimized by this fact.

The Giants are sitting pretty at 10-5 with just a game left in the season. They have locked up the No. 5 seed in the NFC, and they have a lot of decisions to make coming into this game, including whether or not to rest their starters. They could play the role of spoiler, or they could roll over. There’s no knowing what they are planning.

With that said, it is time to take an in-depth look at the contest. Here is a preview for the Washington Redskins game against the New York Giants.

Redskins Passing Game vs. Giants Defense

Last week, the Redskins passing offense put on an absolute clinic against the Bears. Kirk Cousins had a major bounce back performance and really helped to put the Redskins right back in the thick of the playoff race.

More from Riggo’s Rag

For the upcoming week, the Redskins could have a tougher test on their hands. The Giants have a very strong secondary that will match up well with their receivers. Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie and Janoris Jenkins are both terrific in coverage. However, with the Giants locked into the five seed, the team may opt to rest Jenkins, who has been hurting over the past couple of weeks. DRC would still see a little action in all likelihood, but it would definitely limit the impact that they have.

Because of this, the Redskins receiving corps is bound to have at least a couple of strong options. DeSean Jackson will likely see the best cornerback available due to his game-breaking speed, and that could open up the game for Pierre Garcon. Garcon has been the most productive receiver on the Redskins this season, and he has also been the most reliable. If Jenkins is out, Garcon should be able to pick on the rookie Eli Apple and get a lot of mid-range gains.

Elsewhere, Jamison Crowder is due for a solid performance. I thought he would have one last week, but he was only able to catch one pass. The Redskins have to get him going before the postseason, and this may be their best opportunity to do that.

Redskins Running Game vs. Giants Defense

One of the most improved areas of the Giants defense this season has been their run defense. The team ranked 9th in the league thanks to some of the offseason acquisitions they made at the position.

Notably, nose tackle Damon “Snacks” Harrison has been terrific for the team. Snacks has been a major run stuffer right in the middle of the defense. His play has improved in recent weeks, and the emergence of Olivier Vernon on the edge has helped him immensely.

Because of the combination of speed and strength on the Giants defense, the Redskins could have some issues moving the ball on the ground. Rob Kelley could put together a strong outing, but if he gets bottled up too much earlier, the team will have to look elsewhere for production. Thankfully, the Giants linebackers are only decent in run defense, so if Kelley can get to the second level, then he may be able to get some yards.

Chris Thompson and Mack Brown should also see some work in this game. Thompson should do well as a third down back, and Brown could end up averaging more yards per carry than Kelley. Both players are more elusive than Kelley, and that may give them an advantage against the Giants.

Giants Passing Game vs. Redskins Defense

The most difficult part of the Giants passing game to analyze is the projected starters. Since the Giants have the No. 5 seed locked up, the team could opt to rest some of their top guys heading into Week 17. That would almost certainly include Eli Manning, but he would likely play the beginning of the game just to keep his consecutive starts streak going.

Still, if Manning only plays a series or two, the Redskins defense could be in excellent shape. The only backup quarterback on the Giants roster is Josh Johnson, as Ryan Nassib is out for the season with an injury. Johnson is a decent backup, but he simply does not offer nearly the same upside as a passer that Manning does. Also, he is 0-5 in five career starts. If Johnson plays, Josh Norman and company will make his life extremely difficult.

Of course, if Manning sits a good chunk of the game, it is fair to wonder if Odell Beckham Jr. and the other top receivers will play much. If they do not, the Redskins will have an easy task on their hands, as Roger Lewis would likely be the top receiver. While Lewis has some talent, he simply would not be able to find any success against the likes of Norman.

With all of that said, there is still a chance that the Giants will not want to rest their starters. They could look to knock the Redskins out of the playoffs altogether to stick it to their rival. That would put a real damper on Washington’s season.

At the same time, I am sure that the Giants would love to have a threatening six seed in the first round so they could avoid a potential date with the Cowboys. Though they have beaten the Cowboys twice, Dallas will be out for revenge in front of their home crowd. There is a lot for the Giants to think about in this one, but playing it safe would probably be the best way to go.

Giants Running Game vs. Redskins Defense

The last time the Redskins and the Giants met, the Giants were able to total 120 yards on just 21 carries. However, both players that were able to help the team do that, Shane Vereen and Orleans Darkwa, are on injured reserve now. This makes it hard to predict how the Giants will do.

One thing we do know is that they will likely be successful. The Redskins have been absolutely terrible defending the run this season, and that is not likely to change. Though they will be motivated to win, that will not compensate enough for the lack of talent across the defensive line.

Whether the Giants use Paul Perkins, Rashad Jennings, or Bobby Rainey, the team will be able to rack up yards. The Redskins just have to do what they can to limit the damage. Having Will Compton again will help them, but this will be the biggest challenge on the day for the Redskins.

Score Prediction

There are a lot of unknowns with this game at the moment. If the Giants start all of their big name players, the game will be competitive. If they sit them to play it safe, the Redskins will almost certainly emerge victorious. The Giants will likely make an announcement at some point in the near future, and that will give this more clarity.

Either way, I think that the Redskins will emerge victorious. They simply have way too much riding on this game. Their whole season literally depends on winning this game. If they were to blow this opportunity, the team would likely have to make a major change. The players will want to avoid that, and they will put together one of their best performances of the season.

Overall, expect the Redskins to jump out to an early lead and never look back. They cannot afford to do anything else.

Final Score: Redskins 31, Giants 16

This article originally appeared on