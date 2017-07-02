Bryan Price easily sums it up after Reds lose 6-2 to the Cubs on Sunday

More FOX Sports Ohio Videos Jackson Stephens’ first MLB start was one to remember Bryan Price jokes Jackson Stephens will have a surprise in the Reds clubhosue WATCH: Rookie pitcher’s first MLB hit is a go-ahead 2-run single Indians’ Bryan Shaw after receiving loss to Tigers Josh Tomlin describes what was off in start vs. Tigers HIGHLIGHT: Bradley Zimmer lays out to make incredible diving catch More FOX Sports Ohio Videos »