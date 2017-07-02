Bryan Price easily sums it up after Reds lose 6-2 to the Cubs on Sunday
More FOX Sports Ohio Videos
Jackson Stephens’ first MLB start was one to remember
20 hours ago
Bryan Price jokes Jackson Stephens will have a surprise in the Reds clubhosue
21 hours ago
WATCH: Rookie pitcher’s first MLB hit is a go-ahead 2-run single
21 hours ago
Indians’ Bryan Shaw after receiving loss to Tigers
23 hours ago
Josh Tomlin describes what was off in start vs. Tigers
23 hours ago
HIGHLIGHT: Bradley Zimmer lays out to make incredible diving catch
23 hours ago