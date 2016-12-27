Price gets into more trouble

Katie Price did not get the responses she might have been expecting after asking fans if they had purchased items from her new make-up line as Christmas gifts.

The former glamour model found herself inundated with complaints from her followers on Instagram as they explained why they were not happy with the “disappointing” service they were receiving from her company.

Hope everyone has had a good christmas did you receive anything from my range? What did you think? 😍🎁💕Katiepricebeauty.com x A photo posted by Katie Price (@officialkatieprice) on Dec 26, 2016 at 4:23am PST

Fans revealed that many of their orders were yet to arrive while others claimed that the products they did receive had been damaged.

One disgruntled customer wrote, “Still waiting for my order . My daughter was so disappointed to not getting her [Christmas] gifts.”

Another added, “There is a sorry post further down saying all orders before 12th Dec was getting delivered before Xmas day. So don’t understand why people have been waiting a month etc and still haven’t received. Not very nice when its a Christmas present and been promised delivery for Xmas day.”

An angry customer stated, “Ordered in November still not arrived no reply from your team disgusted.”

While another seethed, “Disgusting service, my items did not arrive pissed off is an understatement so you can keep the item and money as you obviously need the cash that bad just pure greed.”

Fans were still eager to receive their purchases as one wrote: “Still waiting for the make up brushes no dispatch date girlfriend was really looking forward to them for Xmas but I’m sure they’ll be amazing when they get here.”

Fan also took to Katie’s Facebook page to try and ensure Katie was aware of the issue as one wrote, “Try sending out products that aren’t smashed up first and getting your sales team to actually reply to emails to solve the problem!!! We pay good money we expect a good service 6 weeks of this so far.”

A special notice has been placed on the official website for the line which explains to customers, “Due to an unprecedented amount of orders placed we will no longer be able to deliver before Christmas for any orders placed today. We are sorry for any inconvenience.

“Orders placed on and before 12th December are being shipped out as soon as possible but we are experiencing delays dispatching our orders from our normal 5 working day estimation to between 10-12 working days.”

The Sun Online has reached out to Katie Price’s representatives for comment.

Katie’s beauty line, Katie Price Beauty, includes cosmetics and skincare products for both men and women, and will soon feature fragrances.

The star, 38, launched the line in September after teaming up with beauty manufacturer Medichem.

This article originally appeared in The Sun.